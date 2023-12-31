How I Survived Gas Poisoning — Actress Iretiola Doyle

Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle, has revealed how she escaped death after inhaling carbon monoxide in a car.

In a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday, the actress detailed how she survived after the inhalation.

She also shared pictures she took on the day of the incident, which happened on November 19.

She wrote, “19th November 2023 … This is how the day started, happy, bright, excited, surrounded by some of my all-time favourite people, scheduled to speak at one of our tertiary institutions on the outskirts of Lagos, and my boys #tha.sage & #dozieonyiriuka had agreed to come with.

“Thank God they did, and thank God that we stopped briefly at the mall to connect with Co-travellers and allow my boys to get some refreshments for the trip.

“Barely 30 minutes after these pictures were taken by #jeml yo … I was found unconscious in the car that had been sent to ferry us, foaming at the mouth, blood trickling down my nose.”

She stated that what happened was a “bizarre case of carbon monoxide poisoning”, as “gas had found its way through the AC vents.”

Doyle added, “The driver and I sitting in the car, inhaling that sh*t.

“The ONLY reason I am alive to tell this story is because God, in His infinite mercy, said NO.

“On this day, Jehovah Jireh aligned the best Nigeria had to offer – people, medical personnel, logistics, and every single resource required in that moment and in the following days in my favour. Had ONE thing shifted out of place… I would not be here.

“This is a testimony and a teachable moment… Carbon monoxide poisoning is a thing… and not just from generators. It is silent and it is swift.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in the blood.

When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, the body replaces the oxygen in the red blood cells with carbon monoxide, which can lead to serious tissue damage or even death.

Credit: Instagram| iretidoyle