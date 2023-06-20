How Iyanya Cheated On Me With Tonto Dikeh — Actress Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed how her relationship with Nigerian singer, Iyanya, ended after she found out he was allegedly cheating on her with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The actress made this known in her recently published book titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

She said that Iyanya assured her of his love to the point of tattooing her initials on his wrist and including her name in one of his hit songs, ‘Ur Waist.’

The actress went on to add that the separation happened after someone called her to inform her of Tonto Dikeh’s constant sleeping over at the singer’s house in her absence.

The excerpt from the book read, “We had a decent relationship breakfast in bed and all niceties, dream relationship one could chink of had the assurance that hero someone I could be with forever. He tattooed my initial, YN, on his wrist, and I thought that was a big deal. If he wasn’t serious about me, he wouldn’t do that. In his hit song, ‘Ur Waist’, he mentioned how he lusted over me. One can therefore imagine my shock when I returned to Ghana after one of my visits to Nigeria and someone called me from his house.

“The caller said anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his “Ur Waist” song.

“When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dikeh responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, so I should move on.

“I later heard more stories about what Iyanya did with some of his male crew members. It convinced me that what happened between him and Tonto Dike wasn’t an isolated incident. It was a pattern, his way of life. I knew I eventually would have left even if Tonto Dikeh didn’t come into the picture. I did not see the need to keep fighting her for a man I had lost, especially when I knew her fate was not going to be different from mine.”