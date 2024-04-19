ARTICLE ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED ON 15 SEPTEMBER 2022

A FLASH BACK……HOW PF THUGS STOPPED THE UPND PRESIDENTIAL PETITION 2016

In case you have forgotten, this picture is from the 2016 presidential petition. The last day of the petition hearing was on a Friday. We left the courts around 02:00 AM after HH stood in the dock to represent himself. Asking for justice and not sympathy. Citing the constitution of Zambia, the concourt made a ruling that the presidential petition be heard the following week giving the UPND Monday and Tuesday to present all their evidence and Wednesday-Thursday for the respondent and Friday for judgment.

This message angered PF and they deployed these cadres and leaders in the photo who camped at Concourt on Saturday into Monday morning. Their message was that, they will beat any judge on Monday who would entertain HH’s petition. And for fear of being beaten judges obliged to not hear the petition.

On Monday UPND went to court only to be told that the case has been closed to date. This is how the 2016 presidential petition ended. Justice was decided by these thugs in the photo and today it is our very own learned judges whom we expect to properly guide the nation owing to the fact that they are operating freely.

I thought of reminding you all who have forgotten where we are coming from as a nation. This behaviour did not bother anybody in PF not even Kanganja sent his police to arrest these thugs and today you Emmanuel Mwamba wants Zambians to praise Mr. Lungu for this mess.

The president by then Edgar Lungu never condemned this. These are activities happening behind the curtains by PF now and us forgetting this history is very dangerous.

Mr. Lungu threatened the judges and state house and PF members. When I reminded Mr. Lungu of this illegality last year he unleashed police on me.

Sikaile C Sikaile