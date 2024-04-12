How Regina Daniels, her mother, and others tried saving Junior Pope’s life” – Ruth Kadiri spills

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has appreciated her junior colleague, Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels, the President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, and others for their support for dead colleague, Junior Pope.

Taking to her Instagram page to react to the news of his death, she noted how they were at the hospital at 2/3 A.M. trying to see if anything could be done to save his life. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost.

Expressing heartbreak over his demise, she stated that producers and filmmakers are all guilty of taking certain risks for their jobs. She noted how getting home at 3 AM is almost a norm in their line of business but she cannot throw stones or can’t question why.

Telling them to use Junior Pope’s death as a call to remind them that passion doesn’t save lives, she prayed for the soul of the departed.