How Snoop Dogg reportedly turned down a $100 million deal to show my manh00d on OnlyFans

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has revealed he turned down a $100 million OnlyFans deal because of his partner. Speaking on actor Slink Johnson’s Instagram Live show “Wake & Bake with Double S Express”, he said he rejected the deal because he did not want to upset his “Black wife”.

“They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’ Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money,’” he said.

Snoop first met his wife at Long Beach Polytechnic High School as a teenager. At the early stage of his rap career, Shante was a big supporter. She recalled in an interview with W Magazine that she and her friends would listen to his songs and provide feedback.

“I was there with him when he started all this,” Broadus told W Magazine in 2021. “Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers.”

In June 1997, they tied the knot at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey. They subsequently renewed their vows in January 2008. Together, they have four children in their over 25-year-old marriage.

Since his breakthrough as a rap artist, Snoop has starred in a couple of movies. He also came to have commercial endorsements with Boost Mobile, Chrysler 200, Orbit Gum, and St. Ides.

The rapper’s success with the microphone, coupled with other economic ventures, has equally brought him a fortune, making him one of the highest earners in the industry. Based on speculative estimates from various sources, Snoop has a net worth of $150 million from his earnings in music, endorsement deals, and other business ventures he has stakes in.