HOW ZAF HELPED WITH THE NSAMA-NSUMBU ACCIDENT ORDEAL

The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) was very instrumental in saving the life of the child who currently is in UTH and was sitting next to her mother who died instantly during the accident that happened in Nsama-Nsumbu earlier this week. ZAF evacuated four Nsama – Nsumbu accident victims to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka for specialist treatment.

Speaking when she received the four victims at the Zambia Air Force Base in Lusaka, Health Minister Ms. Slvia Masebo said those that remained in Mbala and Mpulungu were also being taken care of and if need arose, they would be evacuated to Lusaka.

Earlier, the Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Colin Barry, deployed air assets to airlift medical supplies and Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel to Northern Province following the tragic road traffic accident in Nsama District that claimed the lives of at least Twenty Three (23) people, all congregants of United Church of Zambia (UCZ). A ZAF Y-12 aircraft airlifted the medical supplies and a ZAF MA-60 aircraft conveyed over Twenty (20) medical personnel to beef up medical services at Mbala and Mpulungu General Hospitals. ZAF medical personnel were the first responders to the Twenty Eight (28) survivors who were rushed to Mbala and Mpulungu General Hospitals. The Zambia Air Force Y-12 aircraft was then used for medical evacuation of the critical victims.

When the funeral for those who died took place, then Acting President of the Republic of Zambia, Mrs WK Mutale Nalumango left for Northern Province to attend the burial of the UCZ road accident victims on board the ZAF MA-60 aircraft.

PHOTO CREDIT: ZAF PR Unit