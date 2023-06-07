HOWARD KUNDA FORMS POLITICAL PARTY

Former MMD Muchinga Member of Parliament Howard Kunda has formed a new political party called Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA).

Mr. Kunda, the ZAWAPA interim President, said ZAWAPA was registered in May 2023 and is expected to be launched around mid August 2023 in Ndola.

Mr. Kunda, the son of late former Republican vice President in the MMD regime George Kunda, said the party symbol is a human head.

“This party is standing for the Zambian people. We shouldn’t be looking at the outside world to come and develop our country because if it were so we would have had this country developed a long time ago,” he said.

He declared that ZAWAPA will contest the 2026 General Elections.

“I think that we are here as an alternative and we are unstoppable. We are going to make sure that come 2026 we grab that seat of authority and give it back to the people because we want our people, the people of Zambia to be in charge of their affairs,” Mr. Kunda said.

He was Serenje’s Muchinga Constituency Member of Parliament from 2012 to 2021 on the MMD ticket.

Mr. Kunda previously served as Parliamentary Public Accounts Committees Chairperson.

(By Radio Icengelo)