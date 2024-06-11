Howard University to return Diddy’s $1M donation after revoking his honorary degree

Howard University has stripped Sean “Diddy” Combs of his honorary degree. The historically-black university in Washington DC took the decision after CNN published a CCTV video of the hip-hop producer hitting an ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway.

The university conferred the honorary degree on the musician in 2014. Also, the university would end a scholarship in his name and terminate a 2016 “gift agreement” with the rapper totaling $1 million.

The university said in a statement Friday that Diddy’s “behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.”

“The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence,” the statement further noted.

Diddy’s Apology

The embattled music executive took to social media to issue an apology after the assault video popped up. The 54-year-old’s apology came after he initially denied allegations of rape and abuse from Ventura, Face2Face Africa previously reported. Combs and Ventura started dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for over 10 years. The American music mogul signed Cassie to his label in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Combs said in a video on his Instagram account. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he continued.

“I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Ventura, 37, initially filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” after she met him.

The lawsuit further alleged that Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage” and physically abused her during their relationship including punching, beating, kicking and stomping on her. It alleged that Combs urged Ventura to use drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed. The lawsuit was later dismissed after both parties reached an undisclosed settlement.

In the video, Combs, who is wrapped in a white towel, is seen running through the hotel hallway elevator section and later appearing to confront Ventura. He is then seen throwing her to the ground by yanking her by the neck. Ventura is seen motionless on the floor. Combs is then seen kicking her twice before dragging her toward a room. Combs is also later seen sitting down and throwing an object toward Ventura’s direction.

Per CNN, the incident happened at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Ventura’s attorney, Meredith Firetog, responded to Combs’ apology, saying that the 54-year-old’s “most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Ventura’s other attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, also commented on the video. “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office responded to the video in a statement. “We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” the statement said.

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”