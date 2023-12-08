HPCZ RECORDS 62 PERCENT PASS RATE FOR THE NOVEMBER 2023 EXAMS

By Tellah Hazinji

The Health Professions Council of Zambia-HPCZ has revealed a 62 percent pass rate for health professionals who took the professional licensure examinations in November 2023.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Fastone Goma stated that out of the 3,443 candidates who sat for the examinations, 2,146 passed while 1,297 did not.

According to Professor Goma, the results are now available for the professional licensure examinations that were held from November 13th to 24th, 2023, following the cancelation of the September exams due to exam malpractice.

He also stated that while there were no fresh reported instances of exam malpractice during this examination period, the investigations into the exam malpractice that resulted in the September cancelation are still ongoing.

