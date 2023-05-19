Hubby kills wife, attempts to kill self

A TEACHER at Katopola Day Secondary School in Chipata, Eastern Province, has been murdered by her husband for allegedly wanting to move out of their house.

Masautso Moyo, who fled after killing the wife, was later arrested trying to kill himself.

Meya Thole allegedly wanted to move out of her matrimonial house due to prolonged marital misunderstandings.

Eastern Province police commanding officer Limpo Liywalii said the teacher was murdered by her husband in the early hours of Wednesday in East-Rise township.

Mr Liywalii said the deceased sustained multiple bruises on the body with blood clots as a flexible pipe is alleged to have

been used in the act.

“On Tuesday at around 19:20 hours, the suspect confronted his wife on why she wanted to move out of the house, of which she responded that she was ready for anything,” he said.

“This made the husband to start beating her. The beating ended around 22:00 hours on the same day.”

Mr Liywalii said on Wednesday around 05:00 hours, the wife asked for water to

drink from her son and later her niece noticed that her aunt was discharging white liquid from the mouth.

She was rushed to Chipata Central Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Her body is in Chipata Central Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

Mr Liywalii said the suspect took some unknown drugs with the intention of committing suicide.

The suspect attempted to commit suicide. He is currently in police custody after being discharged from the hospital where he was taken after taking unknown substances,” he said.

Mr Liywalii said Moyo will be charged with murder.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail