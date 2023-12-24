Human Legs Found In Thailand’s Plant Shipment From US

Employees at a recycling facility in Thailand received a disturbing shock when they uncovered a pair of human legs inside a shipment of cardboard from the United States.

As reported by Daily Mail on Wednesday, Thai authorities are now in communication with their US counterparts, suspecting foul play and potential murder in the case where the victim might have been concealed in the container during the journey across the Pacific.

Lieutenant Colonel Dechanut Thayasirichuti of Sriracha police, expressing concern, said, “It is possible the person was the victim of a murder. It did not happen in our country though.”

The cargo was delivered on Tuesday, December 19, to a plant just outside Sriracha, a town around 100 miles south of the capital Bangkok.

When a worker was unloading layers of compressed cardboard he came across a shin bone protruding from a brown sports shoe with pink laces.

The badly decomposed limb, still adorned with a black sock, appeared to have been severed at the knee. A second limb was found in the container, extending up to the pelvis and compressed in a cardboard cube, also wearing a black sock.

“We do not believe that the remains are from a local Thai person,” asserted Thayasirichuti.

He added, “The body had already decomposed, so we believe it had been in the container for a long time before it arrived in Thailand.

“We suspect that the person was a foreigner, and the remains traveled here. The shipping company will coordinate with foreign police.”

The remains have been sent to the Forensic Science Institute at the Police Hospital in Bangkok for analysis.

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the recycling firm or the US company responsible for the cargo’s 8,000-mile journey.

The area is known to American tourists, particularly those visiting the Pattaya beach resort, and is home to the Unithai Shipyard, the primary repair facility for US Navy ships in the region.