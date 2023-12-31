HUMANITARIAN LEMMY KANGWA COMES THROUGH FOR THE TWINS WHO’S MOTHER DIED

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Humanitarian Remmy Kangwa has donated assorted items to the twins who’s mother died shortly after delivering.

Mr Kangwa says he felt compelled to come through and assist the children because he knows how it feels to be in need.

He says the children needs everyone’s support to ensure they grow up very well and knowing that they are not alone but loved.

He adds that he finds joy in giving and will do it over and over as long as he can.

And the family have expressed gratitude for the gesture and wished nothing but blessings for Mr Kangwa.

Two weeks ago 34 year old mother Sinatra Namukondwa died shortly after giving birth to the twins.

