HUNDREDS ATTEND KATUKA’S SON FUNERAL

DECEMBER,19th 2023

Hundreds of people from all walks of life, including the Second Gentleman, Bishop Max Nalumango, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata,Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu, and other government and United Party for National Development (UPND) officials, attended the funeral service of the late Mwika Katuka, son of Zambia’s high commissioner to Namibia, his excellence, Stephen Katuka.

Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, who spoke on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilena, consoled Mr. Katuka and the family and urged them to seek the Lord as they are passing through the trying moment.

She further encouraged them to embrace love as they are mourning their beloved son.

Minister Mulyata, who is also a Rufunsa area member of Parliament, commended the United Party for National Development (UPND) members who gathered at the cemetery, adding that the turnout signifies the love and unity of its party members.

©️ _Picture and story by The Falcon