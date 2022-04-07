HUNDREDS GATHER AT WOODLANDS STADIUM TO SEND OFF DR KABUNGO.

A sombre atmosphere has draped Woodlands Stadium where hundreds of people have gathered to send off Dr Joseph Kabungo who wore many hats.

In football he was remembered for being national team Doctor from 2003 to 2016 before taking up high duties in CAF and FIFA. Dr Kabungo served in the CAF and FIFA Medical Committees. I

In the medical profession he served as Director of Health in Siavonga and later Chongwe. Health Minister Sylvia Masebo, Sports permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe, FAZ vice president Justin Mumba, former ministers Vincent Mwale and Moses Mwale are among dignitaries attending the send off ceremony.

Various football minds including workmates he was on duty with from CAF on the day he died have travelled for his funeral.

(Story Credit: FAZ)