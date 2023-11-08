HUNDREDS OF TEACHER APPLICATIONS DISQUALIFIED ON ACCOUNT OF HAVING BEEN OBTAINED FROM UNREGISTERED TRAINING INSTITUTIONS

Dr. Martin Mushumba

As teacher recruitment is going on, we are sorry to notice that hundreds of applicants obtained their qualifications from unregistered higher education institutions. This represents 3 – 4 years of wasted time and resources. These applicants are automatically disqualified.

Ensure that at all times, you are studying in higher education institutions registered and/or recognised by the Higher Education Authority in order to reap the rewards of your investment in education.

Note also that beginning January, 2024 all certificates given to graduates must bear a Higher Education Authority’s Seal.

This requirement is not only meant to combat the the wide spread doctoring of school credentials (Matero Industry) but also give credibility to the stakeholders on the authenticity of the institution and its learning programmes.