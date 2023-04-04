Husband And Wife Stab Each Other Over Cheating Tiff

Early on Saturday morning, a 34-year-old Old Tafara man allegedly stabbed his wife to death after claiming she was having an extramarital affair.

Around midnight, Ernest Musanza confronted his 30-year-old wife Melody Musanza about a man he had seen her with earlier in the day.

Melody reportedly stabbed Ernest with a knife after the two got into a heated fight.

She was repeatedly stabbed back on the neck and torso by Ernest after he snatched the knife from her.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the spokesperson for the Harare Provincial officers, stated that Ernest was fighting for his life at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals while being guarded by officers.

“Police arrested a man reported to have stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On Friday afternoon, the accused person saw his wife walking around Tafara township with a man he suspected to be her boyfriend.

“He never confronted them and decided to ask her later at home. At around 11.30pm, the accused asked his wife what was going on between her and the man he spotted her with in the afternoon.

“A misunderstanding then ensued and tempers flared at around 1.30am resulting in the now deceased stabbing her husband in the rib cage with an okapi knife.

“The husband stabbed his wife several times with the same knife on the left side of her neck and in the chest,” said Insp Chakanza.

Melody managed to crawl out of the bedroom, leaving Ernest lying on the bed bleeding profusely.

Their 18-year-old maid was awakened by the commotion and saw Melody crawling out of the bedroom when she went to check.

The maid rushed to inform the neighbours, but when they returned, they found Melody’s lifeless body on the bed side, suggesting that she had crawled back into the bedroom. –state media