HUSBAND DETAINED ON ALLEGATIONS OF BURNING WIFE, BIOLOGICAL CHILD

THE man of Itezhi-Itezhi District in Southern Province, accused of pouring hot water on his partner and subsequently his child, has been arrested by Police.

This is despite the suspect earlier reporting his woman for unlawfully wounding him after he sustained a cut on the right side of the rib cage and upper lip following a marital dispute.

It is alleged that the suspect found his woman with a man at his house and when he tried to inquire who he was, the lady became defensive and struck him with a knife.

Anah Kapanda, 31, sustained severe burnt wounds on her thighs, of which the skin completely peeled off water while her 3-year-old daughter sustained peeled burn wounds on her left shoulder.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, tells Byta FM Zambia News that the incident happened Wednesday night in Kabanda Village of Chief Chilyabufu.

Daka explains that on the aforementioned date, the suspect poured hot water on her and the child who was on her side.

He discloses that the two were only in a relationship for three months and cohabited before they separated due to unresolved issues.

Daka further explains that Anah and her child are currently admitted to the hospital and are being closely monitored while the suspect is in Police custody.