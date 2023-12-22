Husband ‘kept wife’s dead body on floor and let dogs eat her foot’ – US Police

A Florida man, Gary Johnson, left his deceased wife’s body on the living room floor for days, claiming he didn’t want to lose her.

He called 911, reporting an unknown person in the house and his wife, Evamarie Macgregor, lying dead.



Police found Macgregor’s body with severe injuries, and Johnson mentioned their dogs had chewed off her foot.

He appeared disoriented, and the wife’s level of decomposition suggested she had been dead for over five days.



Johnson was arrested for improper storage of human remains, and his pretrial hearing is scheduled for January 18, 2024.