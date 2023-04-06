HUSBAND ON THE RUN AFTER ALLEGEDLY MURDERING WIFE OVER NSHIMA

A 32-year-old woman in Milenge District in Luapula Province has died after allegedly being beaten by her husband for not preparing him nshima.

Luapula Province Commanding Officer Fwambo Siame who confirmed the incident in an interview with ZANIS today, identified the deceased as Janet Kunda of Ndeleya Village in Chief Sokontwe’s Chiefdom.

Mr. Siame said the deceased was admitted to Kapalala Rural Health Centre on April 5, 2023 adding that she was unconscious at the time.

“The deceased was being treated of chest and general body pains. Physical inspection of the body showed multiple bruises on the right ear, right shoulder, left breast, below the ribs, left arm and right leg,” he said.

Mr. Siame stated that the deceased died this morning at 10:30 hours and the body has been deposited into Milenge District Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Meanwhile, the mother to the deceased Agness Kunda aged 52 said the deceased told her that the husband Gilbert Kantali beat her because she did not cook nshima for him.

“My daughter gained a bit of consciousness at 10:00 hours today and revealed that the husband kicked her all over her body. Janet explained that she did not have money to buy mealie meal to prepare nshima for the husband,” Mrs. Kunda explained.

Mrs. Kunda added that the deceased is survived by five children including a set of six-month old twins.

The Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who is on the run.

Zanis