HYPOCRISY IS WHAT IS SABOTAGING THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION – LUKASHYA MP

8th March 2022

By IP

Lukashya lawmaker George Chisanga has charged that the there is too much hypocrisy in the fight against corruption under the UPND government which he says most Stakeholders are doubting it’s genuineness like it is being portrayed by those in power stating that corruption fight seems to be more real and aggressive when it is pointing at leaders of the former ruling party PF while saving leaders are left scot free.



Mr. Chisanga says the new dawn is trying hard to show the World that it is fighting corruption for the sake of polarity to the international community but says the situation is opposite as it seems to be a political fight looking at a number of cases before the courts which he says must of them appears trivial driven by hatred against PF leaders.



He says government must strike an equal balance for the fight to be termed real in the eyes of many.

Meanwhile Mr. Chisanga has proposed that the fight against corruption should be entirely left to TECHNOCRATs alone without the involvement of politicians as it seem to be the case at the movement as evidenced by the removal of the functions of the investigative wings from sitting under the ministry of Home Affairs to State House something which he says has raised concerns from stakeholders.

End