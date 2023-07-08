I Agree With Fred M’membe That HH Is Leading A Looting Machinery- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Looting Machinery

Socialist Party President, Fred M’membe has insisted that President Hakainde Hichilema’s New Dawn Government and its corruption is so grand that he is leading a looting machinery.

I agree.

The corruption cases speak for themselves. I have personally reported several cases to the Anti-Corruption Commission and none of the cases have been investigated.

Whether it’s the grand corruption at Ministry of Health, Agriculture, Tourism, Energy and others, the cases speak for themselves.

Fertiliser contracts are given to their friends, a company associated to the President is awarded to manage a $35million Ministry of Mines Environmental Fund.

The tax incentives given to the mines, the intended sale of shareholding of KCM and Mopani are all shrouded in corruption.

State-owned enterprises such as ZESCO have not been spared either. And we are aware of the pressure to give unfair Power Purchase Agreements.

Road contracts such as the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway where they want to abuse public pension funds for purposes of obtaining 25 year private interests and benefits are cases that remain uninvestigated.

Further the manner in which local debt is being dismantled and priority payments, is guided by but corruption.

We became food insecure as a country because Food Reserve Agency sold and exported our national reserve stocks under a corruption cloud.

Even the celebrated CDF is a corruption feeding frenzy for their cadres and the grants, loans and projects are benefiting their own under the guise of supporting cooperatives.

Sugilite, gold, Lithium are being looted without restraint. Ignore the dismissals, they are part of the cover-up!

As Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba blew a whistle-blower that State House had stopped him from investigating the looting of a $15million court pay-out made to former Ghanaian teachers. He got the boot!

But Law Enforcement Agencies won’t touch their corruption and their praise singers will posture that Zambia is lucky to be led by angels…Never seen an angel that steals and plunder public resources!

And Nicky Wooly and his diplomatic friends see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.