I ALWAYS DREAMT OF PLAYING FOOTBALL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL – GRACE CHANDA

Copper Queens Vice Captain Grace Chanda says it has been her dream to play football at a highest level.

Grace will miss the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup due to illness.

She writes;

Hello everyone, It is with a lot of pain and sadness that I am very sorry to announce to you all that I will not be playing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Back when I was a kid, I dreamt of playing football at the highest level.

I grew up in a supportive family that gave me all the support I needed, a family that did not hesitate to allow me to go for trials in Lusaka or any other place they needed to see my football skills. God allowing, I was lucky to have been part of the Zambia national u17 team that played at the 2014 Under 17 World Cup in Costa Rica.

It was there when I scored one of my major goals in my career, meeting a Barbra Banda cross to score the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Costa Rica. I remember this day like no other.

From 2014, I have worked so hard to be consistent in the national team, I have broken a lot of barriers to play football consistently since then, I have been on the pitch when we have been beaten, I have also been on the pitch when we have won big.

I play football with a lot of love and commitment, all thanks to my family, my fans, the clubs I have been to and everyone that has been around me.

We carried the hopes of millions of Zambians when we qualified to the World Cup and finished third at the Africa Cup last year, and I am very sure that we will do the same this year, but sadly not without me as I will miss the tournament after getting ill.

The last few days have been very difficult for me, having to be admitted to be hospital and missing out on preparing for the tournament I dreamt of playing but health comes first before anything.

I would like to thank the medical team in New Zealand and Zambia who have supported me throughout this very difficult period.

I am sharing this with everyone because I believe as vice-captain, I have a duty to support the team even through the pain.

My illness at the moment cannot allow me to play any further part at this tournament.

This is very painful but I guess this is part of human life and I have to turn my focus on recovering and cheering the team all the way.

As the Copper Queens, we have shown great improvements over the years and I have no doubt that this is our time for us to shine at the big stage like the World Cup, and I have no doubt that the team will fly high, fight till their last strength to represent Zambia and get the wins.

#superdangote #GC10 #amazinggrace