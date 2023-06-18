I am at Police Station to report Police Officers that brutally assaulted me. My tooth was knocked out- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
I am at Woodlands Police Station to report Police Officers that brutally assaulted me during my arrest. My tooth was knocked out, and I have pain in my thumb, wrist, shoulders and neck
I truly hope PF have learnt that what goes around, comes back around. Karma is a b!Tch.
Even Hakainde will be brutalised when he leaves office. Even karma is surprised by his behaviour, and it will give double portion of police brutality because he should know better.
Surprisingly, i can’t read anywhere on the medical report that the tooth was knocked out
They should have done a bit more panel beating, this criminal doesn’t want to learn lessons.
Mwamba was one of Lungu’s untouchables and became pompous for that.
He now comes out issuing forged and fake derogatory letters on Social Media – what did he expect?
The fella is very lucky, they were going to remove all of his teeth and was lucky to only lose one tooth.
That cabal of PF Social media criminals he runs will have themselves to blame if they continue behaving the way they are behaving currently.