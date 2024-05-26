“I AM BECAUSE YOU ARE, AND SINCE YOU ARE, THEREFORE IAM” – JAY JAY BELONGS TO US ALL!- Hon Sunday Chanda

HE WRITES

“I AM BECAUSE YOU ARE, AND SINCE YOU ARE, THEREFORE IAM” – JAY JAY BELONGS TO US ALL!

In these trying times, our hearts are troubled with the news of the disappearance of one of our esteemed lawmakers— my comrade and brother Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda. The disappearance or suspected abduction of Hon. Banda is not just an attack on an individual alone, but an affront to the very principles upon which our society and nation have been crafted and built, among these are: justice for all, Ubuntu (“I am because you are”), freedom of expression and movement, peace, security and tranquility.

There is no excuse whatsoever: The disappearance of comrade Hon. Banda is a reprehensible and unconscionable evil act that should be condemned by all well-meaning and right-thinking members of society. As Brother Minister Malcolm X (El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz) said: “You’re not to be so BLIND with PATRIOTISM that you can’t face REALITY. WRONG is WRONG, no matter who DOES it or SAYS it.” The disappearance of Hon. Jay Banda if it is what it is, is a wrong and should be condemned by all.

Unfortunately, the circumstances surrounding this incident “demonstrates that some people in our society have degenerated to a point where they cannot disagree with another person, without being violently disagreeable”, to borrow the words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jnr.

Fellow citizens, regardless of one’s tribe or one’s political persuasions— an injury to one is truly an injury to all, and in a society that values equality and freedom, and cherishes our Christian faith and other progressive religions; we cannot keep quiet or stand idly by in the face of such a ghastly evil act. Both individually and collectively, let us “dream of a world (and country) where the TRUTH is what shapes people’s POLITICS, rather than POLITICS shaping what people think is TRUE.”

I wish to extend my strongest solidarity to the family, loved ones and comrades of Hon. Jay Banda. Your pain is my pain and our pain as a nation, and your fight is my fight and our fight as a nation – the fight for a truly united nation in which we are ALL ONE, STRONG AND FREE!

To the rest of the country, I call upon each one of you to put aside divisive politics and come together as a community of abantu, united by our shared values, to demand the safe, unconditional and immediate return of a dear husband, father, brother, friend, comrade, lawmaker and fellow citizen — Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda.

The competent authorities charged with ensuring the peace and security of the nation and its citizens, are also equally called upon to spare no effort and time to ensure the swift and safe return of comrade Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda.

In solidarity, together with millions of fellow citizens, I also deeply implore all those directly or indirectly responsible to release our comrade unharmed; as well as to embrace the path of “learning to disagree without being violently disagreeable” in the words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. A injury to one is an Injury to all. Together, we are stronger, and together, we will overcome.

Members of the public too have a duty to tender in any information they may have about this disappearance.

Let us spare no effort in our quest to build a nation that’s truly One Zambia, One Nation, One People!

Let love lead the way!

Signed:

Hon Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency

26.05.2024