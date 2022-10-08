I AM EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED WITH YOUR ACTION- TAYALI TELLS BUS DRIVERS

Government has cautioned transport sector associations to always engage relevant authorities whenever they have grievances as opposed to being confrontational.

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali made the appeal yesterday following a meeting that was called for with the Coaches Drivers Union of Zambia (CODUZA) in Lusaka this morning.

This followed a work stoppage by the members of the Association yesterday morning that resulted in the suspension of intercity Bus operations countrywide in protest to road safety issues and the sentencing to prison of a bus driver by a Kabwe court for causing death by dangerous driving.

The Minister described this action by bus drivers and their association as being tantamount to economic sabotage as their action could have adversely affected business, pointed out that the transport sector plays a cardinal role in the economy and therefore government stands ready to work with all stakeholders.

The High Court on 4th October, 2022 convicted Mr. Lameck Daka Bisa of the offence Causing Death by Dangerous Driving contrary to Section 161(1) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 and sentenced him to six (06) months simple imprisonment and suspended his driving licence for a period of twelve (12) months.

According to the Legal Aid Board who are handling Mr. Bisa’s matter, they have since filed in a notice of intention to appeal against the sentence and are also in the process of applying for bail pending appeal.

In this regard, the Minister has urged the drivers to remain calm and allow the due process of the law to take its course