I AM GLAD THE POPE HAS VINDICATED ME ON LGBTIQ, THAT HAS BEEN MY POSITION- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



I AM GLAD THE POPE HAS VINDICATED ME ON LGBTIQ, THAT HAS BEEN MY POSITION AND I AM HAPPY I HAVE BEEN ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF JUSTICE

You can argue all you want, but sooner than later you will come to realize that being among LGBTIQ (I am talking about natural causation) is not a choice but God’s creation which we shouldn’t question.

What do you do with a person that is born with features of a man yet has female sexual organ, or vice-versa? Would you accuse this person of being of the devil?

Yes, you want all human beings to be normal like you are, but what do you say to those people born without legs, or arms, or whatever deformity, are you going to say they are from the devil.

LGBTIQ is just deviance like what we consider as disability, which we are now saying differently able bodied.

So, we can also call LGBTIQ as differently sexually abled.

In the past differently able bodied where considered as mutants who were a curse and they were thrown in the river, or whichever way the trandition prescribed. But over time it was proved that, it was just a deviance in creation which we can’t explan but leave it to God.

Today, the Catholic Church has come to that realization and accepted this deviance and the Pope as said, let’s embrace it.

Mind you, the Pope has said “BLESS SAME SEX MARRIAGE”.

In the Roman Catholic Church, there is difference when we say, BLESS, CONSECRATION and INSTITUTED.

We #BLESS HUMANS, ITEMS, ARTICLES, AND THINGS IN GENERAL.

When it comes to marriages, it is a Sacrament which is CONSECRATED or INSTITUTED as the case may be.

So when the Holy Father says; “they can be #blessed”, he is simply saying embrace it and wish them the best as God’s children instead of judging or alienate them.

Our Faith is not stagnate, God keeps revealing Himself to us and we should be open to listen to the Spirit rather than remain closed to what we think know only.

Who are you to question God’s creation, if you know better explain how some people are born with two sexual organs, if you have not seen that, just do a simple Google search and see real pictures.

I LOVE BEING A CATHOLIC

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

BE GUIDED! BE INFORMED ! BE ABOVE ALL TRURLY HUMAN.