I am grateful that President Mnangagwa was gracious to invite me for his inauguration- Former President Edgar Lungu

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA HAS INVITED MANY OF HIS FORMER COLLEAGUES-PRESIDENT LUNGU

…I am grateful that President Mnangagwa was gracious to invite me for his inauguration…

Harare-Sunday, 3rd September,2023

Former President Edgar Lungu has expressed gratitude that Zimbabwe’s President, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa invited him for his inauguration.

“I am a former President and I have been invited in that capacity. Besides we got honorary PHDs at the same time. As you may know, as President, I enjoyed warm and cordial relations with President Mnangagwa”, he said.

“As you saw on the plane, Dr. Mnangagwa has also invited many of his former colleagues he was with at the University of Zambia”, he said.

He was speaking when the Patriotic Front delegation led by Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda paid a courtesy call on him at his hotel.

Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu arrived in Harare aboard a commercial flight in time for the inauguration of newly re-elected Zimbabwean President, His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The inauguration is set for Monday,4th September, 2023.

Others that have arrived are Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda who is leading a party delegation.