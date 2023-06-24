I AM HAPPY DESPITE THE LOSS – RACHEAL KUNDANANJI.

Madrid CFF and Copper Queens striker Racheal Kundananji scored Zambia’s second goal in a 3-2 defeat against the Republic of Ireland.

Kundananji praised the improved coordination in Zambia’s attacking front, showing satisfaction compared to previous matches.

Despite the loss, she expressed contentment with the team’s progress. Kundananji credited her performance to playing a simpler game and following coach instructions as well as suggestions from her social media followers. She emphasized her dedication to further improvement and better teamwork with her fellow players.

Ireland’s Amber Barrett emerged as the hero, scoring twice after coming off the bench to overturn a 1-0 halftime deficit. Claire O’Riordan also found the net for Ireland, while Zambia’s goals included a Courtney Brosnan own goal and Kundananji’s strike.

The team has now departed Dublin for Germany to continue their international camp. Zambia’s next friendly is scheduled against Switzerland on Friday, June 30th, as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup in under a month.

Image Credit-FAZ