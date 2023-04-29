I am here to write my own name -Collins Mbesuma’s Son Lineker Mbesuma

I am here to write my own name – Lineker Mbesuma

🗣 “It feels great to be here. It’s a process of playing in other age group teams like the Under-20, Under-23 and eventually the national team and as a young footballer, it’s everyone’s dream to play for the senior national team,”

🗣 “Our first target is to get out of the group stage because it is a tough group, The other target is to get to the World Cup and we must also win the AFCON first.”

🗣 “My dad (Collins Mbesuma) has been a big influence and he has been guiding me so far and I know he has made a big name back home (in Zambia) and I am here to write my own name,”