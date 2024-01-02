I AM NOT CAMPAIGNING , I HAVE ALWAYS TOURED THE 17 WARDS OF MY CONSTITUENCY TO ENGAGE WITH OUR CONSTITUENTS SAYS NAKNDU

I AM NOT CAMPAIGNING SAYS NAKNDU, I HAVE ALWAYS TOURED THE 17 WARDS OF MY CONSTITUENCY TO ENGAGE WITH OUR CONSTITUENTS

..…As he says the opposition will be informed when he launches the campaigns for President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND.

Kaputa lawmaker and Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has responded to the accusation that he has started campaigning for the 2026 re-election.

Mr Nkandu says there has never been a gap between his constituents and himself for him to panic.

“For those of you who have been following me as far as before the 2021 general elections, you will agree with me that a gap has never prevailed between myself and my people. That’s how we have been and now I am just cementing the already established relationship,” he said.

He also added that he has always held community engagements with the people of kaputa across the 17 wards of his constituency and the turnout during the meetings is something he completely has no control over.

Kaputa constituency member of parliament, further says members of parliament, just like him, were at liberty to engage their electorates adding that the distinction is the level of engagement with their constituents in their respective constituencies.

Mr Nkandu has also charged that he is a political player for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government so there is nothing wrong if he used the well-attended community engagements to deliver the political message and the scorecard of the UPND Government since forming a government.

He says despite the rise in the cost of living which as the government and President Hakainde Hichilema we have fully committed ourselves to resolve, especially this year, citizens were being deliberately misinformed on so many issues and he was among many, obligated to correct the narrative.

UPND MT