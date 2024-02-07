I AM SICK TO ATTEND COURT SESSIONS, BUT I CAN ATTEND POLITICAL EVENTS, SAYS SABOI IMBOELA

The matter in which NDC leader Saboi Imboela is facing criminal defamation of State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka failed to take off this morning at the Lusaka Magistrate Court as the accused presented a ‘sick note’.

In her only defence so far, Saboi is contending that the Clayson Hamasaka working for State House being referred in her posts is not the only one in Zambia.

Saboi was one of the key organisers and speakers at the opposition political parties joint press conference, but just her Chishimba Kambwili today she is claiming to be sick.