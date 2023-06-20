I am still available for public service, Dr Christine Kaseba has said following her recall from France

I’M NOT UNTOUCHABLE – KASEBA … I’m still available for public service

Former first lady Dr Christine Kaseba Sata says she is not untouchable, while thanking former president Edgar Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema for having allowed her to serve in the foreign missions, and stressing that she is still available for other national assignments if the President deems fit.

Speaking with Daily Revelation following her recall from the diplomatic service where she served as the country’s Ambassador to France, Dr Kaseba said her time to bow out has come so that another person can also serve.

Asked if she was still open to any future appointment from President Hichilema if he deemed so, Dr Kaseba said she was still open to an appointment, as service to Zambians overides all.

"So it doesn't really matter where you are and what you are doing so long as you are serving the people of Zambia. There are many ways. And I am even glad that you have asked this question because people might think 'oh ninshi bababwesesha' and blame the President. I…