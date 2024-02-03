I am still in Cote D’Ivoire learning about the next steps we need to take to be patriotic again. There is something about South Africa and Angola- Samuel Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o: ” I am still in Cote D’Ivoire learning about the next steps we need to take to be patriotic again. There is something about South Africa and Angola. They play with a great deal of African-based Players.

The hunger is unbelievable. They are representing Africa because they mostly play here not abroad. We will start mixing players who play in Africa and abroad. The level is close. Sadly, we have few who play in South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco or Egypt. These are good African leagues with productive development.

We are now open to giving call-ups to any Cameroonian who is good at his job despite where he plays football. Our attention with my staff Will be to spread the net all over Africa giving a chance to every player who deserves to play for the Indomitable Lions.