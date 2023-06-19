I AM VERY DISAPPOINTED IN BA EMMANUEL MWAMBA- Simon Mwewa Lane

By Simon Mwewa Lane

I AM VERY DISAPPOINTED IN BA EMMANUEL MWAMBA.

Yesterday he quoted the U.S. Report on human rights saying, “arbitrary killings and torture, which were prosecuted by authorities” and claimed that this line was contained in the 2022 report, when infact the line was from the 2018 report which pertained to the P.F regime.

Mr. Mwamba deliberately misled the public by claiming the UPND have been carrying out “arbitrary killings.”That’s simply not true.

Arbitrary killings were contained in the 2018 US report on human rights and NOT the 2022 report.

While I appreciate that Mr. Mwamba is an opposition leader, it doesn’t negate the fact that he has to be factual when reporting on matters of national interest.

Credits: SMLtv