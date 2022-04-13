I am worried for UPND

WHY? – the VELOCITY of their popularity loss is too high.

This may hurt everyone in turn. The insecurity which will follow will aggrandize despotic tendencies from the administration.

👆🏻This is a major negative prospect.

With all the difficulties in the economic and social environment of our country today, I don’t see the president traversing more than 1000 kilometers to campaign in a ward election.

This of course is is a constructive admission of having lost popularity to alarming levels.

And for most if not all of the Zambian people; it is a reflection of intimately poor judgement of the application of extremely scare public resources.

LOOK – there are no medicines in public hospitals

the cost milie meal is unbearably high

fuel prices have exacerbated survival means for people

there are higher levels of crime in our communities.

And above all, there is GRAPHIC POOR GOVERNANCE IN THE NATION.

All these challenges require synthetic analysis of the president and his team.

For and on behalf of those WHO ARE HURTING, I appeal to the presidential team, PLEASE GIVE HIM (the President) PROPER ADVICE, which may produce results that will reduce this excruciating pain the poor majority of Zambians are experiencing.

I know that the president many not trust the capacity of his team, as he has already complained publicly of its ineptitude. But please try to redeem yourselves.

I ask you in the name of the poor majority Zambians.

Hon Mutotwe KAFWAYA, MP.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.