I Appeal To President Hichilema And All Zambians To Forgive Bakambwili, He Is Our Man, Let’s Just Accept Him As He Is- Chilufya Tayali

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

I APPEAL TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND ALL ZAMBIANS TO FORGIVE BAKAMBWILI, HE IS OUR MAN, LET’S JUST ACCEPT HIM AS HE IS

It’s unbelievable to hear that BaChishimba Kambwili has been deported by Zimbabwe, which is under a regime that seems to be uncomfortable with the leadership of President Hichilema.

This should be a big lesson to most of us facing various charges in Courts. I can assure you that, even Kaizar Zulu will not last long in the bushes of Congo, he will come back.

Without any doubt, BaKambwili faces serious offenses besides the breaches of bail/bond conditions and the trust of the President and all those that intervened for him to seek medical services outside the Country.

BaKambwili also issued statements that were inflammatory, deceptive and ingratitude to this Govt and other people.

Honestly, it is bad, can it be any worse than this. After wafilufyanya wabikapo nokuponta (you mess up and talk cast aspersions) then you are deported back into your Country.

However, I, for one, want to plead for BaKambwili that, please let’s understand and tolerate the man. He is our brother, balafilufyanya (he messes up) yet he is a very big coward and not enjoying good health.

BaKambwili baba kwati bafwaya ukwakufwila (it’s like he wants someone to blame for his death), let this Govt take NO blame, because when a one dies, people forget everything wrong a person did, instead they even cast accusations on the innocent.

Therefore, I pray that, this Govt (Ba Jack Mwiimbu naba Hakainde Hichilema ) let not the blood of this man be on your hand. He already has enough cases to give him sleepless nights, don’t give him more, tabakosa (he is not strong).

I am not saying BaKambwili is dying, I might even die before him, but you just never know, so it is better to stay clear.

I honestly feel bad for him, but please spare him.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!