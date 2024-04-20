I applaud President HH for his patriotism and his respectful acknowledgment of Chitimukulu and Litunga- Frank Mutubila

Frank Mutubila writes;

President Hakainde Hichilema’s dedication to promoting unity in Zambia through traditional ceremonies is truly admirable. Despite facing threats and challenges, he courageously accepted the responsibility of attending the Kuomboka Ceremony, demonstrating his resolve and leadership. By acknowledging the significance of events like Kuomboka in fostering national unity and celebrating diversity, he exemplifies the qualities of a leader committed to bringing people together.

His engagement with traditional leaders, while also ensuring the safety of all involved, showcases his leadership and respect for cultural traditions.

I applaud President Hakainde Hichilema for his patriotism and his respectful acknowledgment of the Paramount Chief of the Bemba Royal Establishment, Chitimukulu, and the hosting Chief of the Lozi people, the Litunga.

Wishing the Lozi people a joyous and memorable Kuomboka traditional ceremony.