I beg you please don’t buy Eagle Milling … Hakainde can’t eat “this poison”- Nawakwi

I beg you please don’t buy Eagle Milling – Nawakwi … Hakainde can’t eat “this poison”

FDD president Edith Nawakwi has instructed Zambians to stop buying Eagle mealie-meal produced by the Zambia National Service, saying it is dangerous stuff.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Nawakwi told every mother and father to eat food they know.

“I am not appealing, I am telling every mother, parent, every father, every grandmother, every single mother, that Eagle mealie meal is dangerous, you would rather eat chimbwali … This is your former minister of Agriculture, I am telling…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-beg-you-please-dont-buy-eagle-milling-nawakwi/