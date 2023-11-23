I can boldly say you are a pride for Nollywood”- Yomi Fabiyi showers praise on Kunle Afod’s daughter who is in U.S Air Force

Nigerian actor Yomi Fabiyi ahs showered praise on Angel Oyinkansola, the daughter actor Kunle Afod who serves in the U.S. Air Force.

In a heartfelt post, Yomi Fabiyi commended her for becoming a source of pride for Nollywood.

He celebrated her achievements with admiration and also acknowledge her commitment to serving the nation in the U.S. Navy.

He wrote,” We are so proud of you, serving your country, the United States Army, and contributing to the peace around the world.Thank you for your services, and I am proud of you just as your parents are.

Yeah, it’s not your birthday but my humble opportunity to celebrate you for everything. You are loved and valued. Keep making us proud. God guidance, grace, and wisdom, I pray for you.

I can boldly say you are a pride for Nollywood.”

The proud father, Kunle Afod also took to Yomi’s comment section to appreciate his heartfelt tribute.

He wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you yomi”