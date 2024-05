I can defeat Hichilema in 2026 – Mumbi Phiri

I can defeat Hakainde Hichilema in 2026, says former PF secretary general Mumbi Phiri

Speaking with Daily Revelation this Tuesday, Phiri said things were so bad in the country that anyone to stand on a strong party ticket would defeat President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026.

“Even Kasonde Mwenda (the EFF leader), even Saboi Imboela (NDC leader), even…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-can-defeat-hichilema-in-2026-mumbi-phiri/