I CAN STOP SEER ONE’S EVIL INFLUENCE WITHING SECONDS

Prophet Isaac Praise….

The evil wind which Seer One is trying to bring in the country inorder to bring down the UPND government can only be stopped by me Prophet Isaac Praise who is a genuine prophet inspired by God.

This can only happen if the government of the day especially President HH can give a listening ear to my prophetic advice. The truth is some of the revelations I have cannot be discussed in public but in private with those in government.

Am hence urging President HH to stop ignoring my prophetic warning so that we can work together in spirit to bring Seer One ‘s evil influence to a complete stop. Seer One has no powers where the power of God is existing. He is only influencial when those in government ignore genuine prophets like me.

A prophet of God like me cannot fear a magician prophet like Seer One. The only secret is for President HH to start engaging me so that we fight this battle and win it in Jesus Christ’s Mighty Name