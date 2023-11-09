I couldn’t enjoy the birth of my twins because of the news, he embarrassed me” Davido speaks on arresting Abu Salami in leaked chats

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido has finally spoken out on why he arrested Abu Salami, a Nigerian photographer, who accused him of owing him.

We reported on Tuesday that Davido had arrested Abu Salami for signature forgery, cyberstalking, and Cyberbullying.

Photos which made rounds on social media, saw the businessman in police custody.

The news left netizens divided as many accused Davido of using his power to bully and oppress others.

In a leaked chat that surfaced online and is currently making rounds, Davido while chatting with Larry Gaga over the debt saga, revealed that Abu Salami embarrassed him to the whole world. According to him, he couldn’t enjoy the birth of his twins because of the twins.

From the chat, Davido alleged that Abu Salami had called his father and had abused his sister, whom his father doesn’t play with, and even his late mother.

The singer said his father has instructed him not to pay any money and should rather take the case to court for it to be decided.