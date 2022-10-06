I did not shun teachers day celebrations because of failure to speak the English language- Nakonde DC speaks out

We’re not lacking English in Nakonde – Nakonde DC speaks out

Nakonde District Commissioner Marvelous Sikapizye has told Chete FM News he did not shun teachers day celebrations because of failure to speak the English language.

Mr Sikapizye says contrary to social media reports, he is in Mpika attending a workshop where DCs have gathered.

The DC who has exclusively talked to Chete FM News in English says what people should be discussing is the development of district which has been lacking and “not languages.”

“Please forgive me. Even though I can’t speak English…I need your support to develop our Nakonde town,” he says.

While acknowledging his limitations to express himself in the language, Mr Sikapizye Sikapizye says he did not deliberately miss the event.

“I’ll be there next time. I was there with you in spirit. My teachers in Nakonde, I need your support and you need my support. It was not deliberate,” he added.