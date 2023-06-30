I DIDN’T FINGER STEP SISTER’S VAG!NA – BWALYA

BEN Bwalya has denied before the Choma Magistrate Court putting his fingers in his 15-year-old step-sister’s vag!na or wanting to have s£x with her in the toilet in exchange for a K50.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that Bwalya also refuted touching his sister’s breasts and buttocks as disclosed by his stepmother and the victim when called to testify before the court.

This is a matter in which a 15-year-old footballer was allegedly defiled by 55-year-old Joseph Bwalya, the stepfather to the victim and Ben, the stepbrother, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When put on his defense, 20-year-old Ben told the court that he cannot remember anything concerning the issue because he was not in Choma at the time of the incidents.

He stated that he only returned in late 2022 after dropping out of University due to financial challenges and described his relationship with his sister as sour because they used to fight.

And Joseph told the Court that his stepdaughter, who is the victim, was bitter towards him and his wife because they were hard on her as she was hardly home and could not help with house chores.

He added that his stepdaughter never liked church, so he would get involved in terms of helping her with school and church work believing that she could change.

During cross-examination, when asked if he suspected the victim of having a boyfriend, he answered that he did not.

However, before the two accused persons concluded their defense, they wondered how they were accused of defiling the victim who is now positive when they are HIV negative after undergoing a test.

Magistrate Ethel Phiri has since adjourned the matter to 14th July, 2023 for contention of defense while the two accused persons are currently on bail.

