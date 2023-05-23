I Didn’t Leave Presidential Race Because of Money, I Can Mobilize K200,000 Easily – Mumbi Phiri

FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says her decision to pull out of the party’s presidential race in a bid to form an NGO has nothing to do with money.

Phiri, however, says she will appreciate it if Miles Sampa can still mobilise the money he pledged so that she can use it to pay legal fees for incarcerated women.

Sampa, who is Matero PF member of parliament recently pledged to help

fund Phiri’s presidential campaign with a generous donation of K200,000. However, Phiri has now clarified that her withdrawal from the race was not driven by financial concerns but rather a desire to focus on establishing a non-governmental organization (NGO) aimed at supporting incarcerated women.

Phiri addressed the misconceptions surrounding her decision to withdraw from the presidential race. She emphasized that financial considerations were not a factor in her departure, stating, “I didn’t leave the presidential race because of money. My decision was driven by a genuine passion to create meaningful change and support vulnerable women in our society.”

Phiri’s decision to form an NGO stems from her concern for the plight of incarcerated women in Zambia. She believes that their voices have been marginalized and their needs neglected for far too long. By establishing an organization dedicated to their cause, Phiri aims to provide legal assistance, rehabilitation programs, and support networks to help these women reintegrate into society after their release.

Although Phiri remains committed to her NGO initiative, she expressed gratitude for the financial support offered by Miles Sampa. She stated, “While my focus has shifted to the establishment of the NGO, I would appreciate it if Mr. Sampa could still mobilize the funds he pledged. This would enable me to allocate resources towards legal fees, ensuring that these incarcerated women have access to proper representation.”

Miles Sampa, the Matero PF member of parliament, had shown his support for Phiri’s presidential aspirations by pledging a significant donation of K200,000 to her campaign. Despite Phiri’s withdrawal, Sampa’s commitment to assisting her cause remains steadfast. It is expected that he will honor his pledge, recognizing the importance of supporting marginalized women in their pursuit of justice and rehabilitation.

Phiri’s decision to focus on an NGO dedicated to incarcerated women has garnered attention and support from various quarters. Women’s rights activists and civil society organizations have applauded her initiative, acknowledging the urgent need for comprehensive support systems for incarcerated women in Zambia.

In response to the positive reception, Phiri expressed her determination to make a lasting impact. She emphasized, “I believe that by establishing this NGO, we can create a positive ripple effect that will transform the lives of incarcerated women and contribute to a more equitable and just society.”

As Phiri redirects her efforts towards her NGO, many are eager to witness the impact she will make in addressing the issues faced by incarcerated women. With support from individuals like Miles Sampa and the wider community, her vision of providing legal aid and rehabilitation programs has a strong foundation.

Phiri’s decision to step away from the presidential race, driven by her passion for social change and the empowerment of marginalized women, demonstrates her dedication to making a difference in the lives of those in need. While the financial support remains crucial, it is clear that her motivation lies in creating a lasting impact and bringing about positive change through her NGO initiative.