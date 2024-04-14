I divorced Kaka because he was “too perfect” – Kaka‘s ex-wife

Kaka‘s ex-wife, Caroline Celico, has revealed that she split with the superstar because he was “too perfect.”

The former Brazil and Real Madrid star married his childhood sweetheart, Caroline Celico, in 2005. However, they were married for just under ten years before divorcing in 2015.

Despite having two children together, Caroline was not happy and has now disclosed that she felt something was missing.

She said: “Kaka never betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing.



“The problem was, he was too perfect for me.”

After marrying Kaka, the Brazilian socialite joined his church and later became an Evangelical pastor, though she left the role in 2010. She then founded the charity Horizontal Love, which supports Brazilian NGOs with supplies for food, hygiene, construction, and education.

Caroline, 36, tied the knot with Eduardo Scarpa Julião in 2021, and the couple is now expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, Kaka found love again with Carolina Dias, whom he began dating in 2017.

The couple got engaged earlier this year, with the former Ballon d’Or winner expressing his happiness at this next step in their relationship.

He announced the news on social media saying: “You made me the happiest man on earth!

“I promise to give you back and make you the happiest woman in the world. I love you.”

Additionally, the couple welcomed a daughter named Sarah, who is now one year old.

Kaka had a decorated career, winning nine major trophies, including the World Cup with Brazil in 2002. He also achieved success in club football, winning Serie A and the Champions League with AC Milan, as well as La Liga with Real Madrid.