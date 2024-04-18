I DON’T INTERFERE WITH HH – ECL

Former President Edgar Lungu has stated that he has never ever interfered with the work of his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema and has ever wished him the best because his success shall be the success of Zambians, including himself.

Former President Lungu says he cannot even imagine himself wanting President Hichilema to fail to perform and deliver for the good of the country because he fail, it would be Zambians who would suffer