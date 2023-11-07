I don’t mind being left out” Tonto Dikeh makes special request from God as she storm ex’s wedding.

Nollywood filmmaker Tonto Dikeh has made a special request from God a few hours after she stormed one of her ex’s weddings.

She shared a video of the beautiful outfit she rocked to her ex’s impromptu wedding on her verified Instagram page. To

The mother of one kindly requested God to make her different and she doesn’t mind being left out and kept in her lane.

“KEEP ME DIFFERENT LORD,I DONT MIND BEING LEFT OUT.ALWAYS IN MY LANE….”

Before the wedding, Tonto Dikeh sought advice on attending her ex wedding after she had been invited.

The mother of one revealed that her ex deserves happiness because she nearly made him mad during their relationship, adding that her absence at his wedding will make her a bitter ex.

Recalls that in 2019, Tonto Dikeh declared herself as a born again and no man can do anything to her that God has not said will happen plus she has a great body.

She said her belief in God gave her confidence and she also derives her confidence from the fact that no man can do what God has not said.

The controversial actress later renounced her decision about being born again. She told a fan that she had backslided and she’s enjoying her new phase of life.

“Brotherly I don backslide finish and the worst part be say I dey enjoy”.

Tonto Dikeh’s outfit choice shouldn’t be a surprise as the movie star had stated in the past, that she isn’t cut out for a boring Christian life. See less

