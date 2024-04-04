I don’t owe Investrust bank or any bank in the world money- Fred M’membe

ZAMBIAN AIRWAYS DEBT TO DBZ

Raising issues about Zambian Airways’ debt to the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) in relation to me can be considered nothing but crass ignorance and malice. I don’t owe Investtrust or any bank in the world money. Let anyone with such evidence produce it. If I owed Investtrust, DBZ, or any bank money, I would be sued. There is no such action in any court against me, and there will never be.

Let me make it clear that I was never personally responsible for Zambian Airways’ indebtedness to the DBZ

– DBZ imposed a condition on Zambian Airways to raise $3 million in equity in order to be eligible for a $3 million loan from the bank.



– Zambian Airways shareholders committed to meeting this condition and secured investments from The Post Newspapers Limited and Seaboard.



– The Post Newspapers Limited invested $3 million and Seaboard invested $2 million, exceeding the required equity amount.

– The Post Newspapers Limited received a 25% share in Zambian Airways, while Seaboard received a 12% share.



– Zambian Airways faced financial difficulties due to rising fuel prices and the global airline industry’s challenges at that time.

– The directors of the company put Zambian Airways into receivership.



– I was never found liable for Zambian Airways’ indebtedness to DBZ in a High Court judgment.

– Zambian Airways’ Indebtedness: Separate Fact from Fiction

Find the high court judgment below: https://www.lusakatimes.com/2016/02/27/high-court-stops-proceeding-in-the-k14-billion-dbz-vs-zambian-airways-case/



Again I don’t owe Investtrust or any bank in the world money. Let anyone with such evidence produce it. If I owed Investtrust DBZ, or any back money, I would be sued. There is no such action in any court against me, and there will never be.

Fred M’membe