I DON’T REMEMBER ESCAPING, SAYS ABDUCTOR

IN A turn of events, the alleged abductor, James Bwalya, has now denied escaping from Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Facility after initially admitting the charge last week.

Bwalya, a remandee, last Friday appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Keegan Litiya charged with the offence of escape from lawful custody.

The 23-year-old, who is also facing over 50 abduction-related charges before the High Court, is jointly charged with two inmates, Henry Phiri and Christopher Nchenga.

It is alleged that on February 26, the three jointly and while acting together, being persons in lawful custody at Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Facility, escaped.

ZDM